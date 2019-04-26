Paul Examines Land Ownership Issue In National Forest

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul hasn't given up on a proposal to have the government sell some land in the Daniel Boone National Forest in McCreary County for potential commercial development.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Kentucky Republican held a meeting in McCreary County on Thursday to talk about the costs of federal land ownership.

Paul's office says the meeting's purpose included looking at how to ensure affected communities have the maximum opportunity to create jobs.

The issue resonates in a county where the federal government owns 81 percent of the land. Most of that is in the Daniel Boone National Forest, overseen by the U.S. Forest Service.

Paul put forth a measure in February aimed at getting the government to sell some of that land. The Senate didn't approve the measure.

