'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Denied Release From Prison To Research Coronavirus Cure

By Jason Slotkin 9 minutes ago
Originally published on May 17, 2020 3:19 pm

A federal judge has denied a request from Martin Shkreli — the former pharmaceutical executive widely disdained as "pharma bro" — to be released from prison so he can work on a coronavirus treatment.

In her ruling Saturday, U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto sided with probation officials who described Shkreli's stated aim of developing a coronavirus cure as the type of "delusional self-aggrandizing behavior" that got him his sentence in the first place.

"The court does not find that releasing Mr. Shkreli will protect the public, even though Mr. Shkreli seeks to leverage his experience with pharmaceuticals to help develop a cure for COVID-19 that he would purportedly provide at no cost," Matsumoto wrote in the nine-page ruling.

The judge also ruled that Shkreli had failed to demonstrate adequate grounds for release based on compassionate reasons.

"Defendant is a healthy, 37 year old man with no recent history of preexisting medical conditions that place him at higher risk for COVID-19 and its potentially life-threatening adverse effects, and he is confined in a facility where there are currently no cases of COVID-19," Matsumoto concluded.

Shkreli entered the public eye in 2015 when, as the then-head of Turing Pharmaceuticals, he purchased the lifesaving HIV drug Daraprim and raised the price from $13.50 a pill to $750 — an increase of more than 5000%. The price-hike quickly cast Shkreli as a combination villain and punchline, the widely-recognized and disliked "pharma bro."

Two years later, Shkreli was found guilty of securities fraud stemming from his management of two hedge funds and a separate drug company.

In her ruling, Matsumoto cited the fraud conviction — and Shkreli's public behavior regarding the case — as one of several factors guiding her determination.

"With regard to the nature and circumstances of his offenses, defendant intentionally deceived and manipulated individual and public investors, and before sentencing, made disparaging remarks about the government and the sentencing process that showed little regard for the rule of law," the judge said.

Shkreli is currently serving a seven-year sentence.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
coronavirus
Martin Shkreli
pharma bro
prison
early release
Probation
U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto
Turing Pharmaceuticals

Related Content

Gov. Andy Beshear Says COVID-19 Related Deaths Trending Downward

By May 16, 2020
screenshot / youtube

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reported deaths and general hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the state are trending down, in an online Saturday update on the virus. Kentucky has 244 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths related to the virus. 

Home But Not Safe, Some LGBTQ Young People Face Rejection From Families in Lockdown

By 13 hours ago

Staying home and sheltering in place can be stressful for everyone. But for some college students who identify as LGBTQ, returning to family environments can be very difficult and even psychologically damaging, psychologists say.

GOP Officials Say They're Expecting 50,000 In Charlotte For Republican Convention

By May 16, 2020

Republicans say they're moving ahead with plans to gather tens of thousands of people at their presidential nominating convention in North Carolina this summer — even as Democrats weigh their options for convening during the coronavirus pandemic.