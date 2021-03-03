Poetry Minutes 2021: Submit Your Poems of "Hope"

April is National Poetry Month and we'll continue the tradition, started by Constance Alexander, of sharing poems from you on the air each weekday.

This year's theme is “Hope” – inspired by a desire for all of us to see 2021 as a better year than the one before. Hope for an end to sickness, hope for a healing of our nation, and hope for humanity to regroup, rebuild and reconnect to one another.

We're inviting everyone to write short poems (45 seconds or less when read aloud), to be broadcast as Poetry Minutes. We'll take poems in any style, as long as they celebrate what "Hope" means to you.

With spring in the air, inspiration is everywhere. If you need a nudge, check online sources like Academy of American Poets or the Poetry Foundation. YouTube presents poets reading their own works, including Amanda Gorman, the country’s first ever Youth Poet Laureate.

SUBMIT YOUR POEM

As part of this month’s activities, we’ll also read a book from Kentucky poet and author, Wendell Berry. In collaboration with the Kentucky Humanities Council, Paducah Life Magazine & McCracken County Public Library, we’ll have a discussion of the book, Hannah Coulter, on April 27th at 6:30 via zoom. (see more)

“Love is what carries you, for it is always there, even in the dark, or most in the dark, but shining out at times like gold stitches in a piece of embroidery. ”

-A quote from Hannah Coulter