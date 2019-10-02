Police: Officers Exchange Fire With Driver, Who Was Killed

By 14 seconds ago

Credit Kentucky State Police / Facebook

Police say two officers conducting a traffic stop in western Kentucky exchanged gunfire with the driver, who was killed.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Trooper Rob Austin says an Elkton police officer and a Todd County sheriff's deputy stopped a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon in Elkton and the driver brandished a gun and fired it. He said officers fired their weapons and the man was killed. No officers were injured.

Police did not release the identity of the driver or the officers. Austin told The Kentucky New Era that he didn't know the reason for the initial stop. He said an autopsy would be performed and police would release names after families were notified.

No further information was immediately available.

Tags: 
kentucky state police
Elkton police
Todd County
shooting

Related Content

Kentucky State Police Investigating Calloway Jail Inmate Death

By Aug 16, 2019
Matt Markgraf / WKMS

Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a Calloway County Jail inmate Thursday night. 

Kentucky State Police Announce Victim Advocacy Initiative

By Sep 11, 2019
Kentucky State Police via Facebook

Officials with Kentucky State Police say a new Victim Advocacy Program will provide needed support for crime victims.