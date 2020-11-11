Police To Participate In Seat Belt Enforcement Campaign

Officials say police across Kentucky will be participating in a campaign this month to enforce the use of seat belts.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Office of Highway Safety said in a statement that the annual Click It or Ticket campaign will run Nov. 16-29.

Motorists are reminded to use their seat belts during the heightened enforcement. Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray says vehicle safety includes "buckling up - every trip, every time."

Officials said Kentucky had 567 motor vehicle fatalities last year. That number includes 300 people who weren't properly restrained.