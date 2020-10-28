Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here Political Parties In Wisconsin Push For Voters To Turn In Their Ballots On Time By Maayan Silver • 3 hours ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on October 28, 2020 5:23 pm Following a Supreme Court decision that requires absentee ballots to arrive by the evening of Election Day, Wisconsin's parties are trying to ensure voters turn in their ballots as soon as possible. TweetShareGoogle+Email