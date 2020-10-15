Postal Service Agrees To Reverse Service Cutbacks Ahead Of Election

By 1 hour ago
  • Some 4 in 10 voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail this year, according to one survey.
    Some 4 in 10 voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail this year, according to one survey.
    Nati Harnik / AP
Originally published on October 15, 2020 1:26 pm

The U.S. Postal Service has settled a lawsuit in Montana that called on it to reverse service cutbacks in advance of next month's election. The suit was brought by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, who is running for the U.S. Senate.

In a statement, Bullock said the settlement "will ensure stability through and beyond the election by immediately restoring the mail services folks rely on."

The Postal Service said it agreed to the settlement because "it has always been our goal to ensure that anyone who chooses to utilize the mail to vote can do so successfully."

A record number of voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The settlement in Montana is the latest in a string of cases brought by state officials concerned that cutbacks in overtime and other changes implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will result in mail delays.

Federal judges in Washington state, Washington, D.C., New York and Pennsylvania have ordered the Postal Service to reverse its actions, which have included reductions in the hours postal workers can be on the job, the removal of some mail-sorting equipment, reduction in post office hours and removal of sidewalk mailboxes.

DeJoy has said election mail is the service's top priority for the next month. "We have the resources in place and every team in every facility across the country is focused on election mail."

A Democracy Fund survey indicates that roughly 40% of Americans intend to vote by mail this year.

The Postal Service said it has authorized additional transportation resources, overtime and extra pickups among other measures to ensure ballots are delivered on time.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
U.S. Postal Service
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock
Washington
Washington D.C.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy
New York
Pennsylvania

Related Content

Postmaster General Vows To Election Officials He'll Treat Ballots 'Like Gold'

By Aug 28, 2020

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy promised some of the nation's top election officials on Thursday that mailed ballots would be the U.S. Postal Service's top priority this autumn.

DeJoy and the Postal Service have been engulfed in a political firestorm following operational changes he ordered — and now has paused — which slowed the throughput of mail and raised some fears that they might constrain voting by mail.

Louis DeJoy Vows Post Office Can Handle Mail-In Ballots, In Senate Hearing

By & Aug 21, 2020

Updated at 11:46 a.m. ET

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy defended his leadership of the Postal Service on Friday and sought to reassure senators that his agency would be able to deliver the nation's election mail "securely and on time," calling it a "sacred duty."

"There has been no changes in any policies with regard to the election mail for the 2020 election," he said.

Trump To Appeal Removal Of 'Polarizing' Public Lands Chief

By Sep 30, 2020

The Trump administration says it will comply, for now, with a federal court ruling that blocks William Perry Pendley from continuing to serve as the temporary head of the Bureau of Land Management.