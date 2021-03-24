Related Programs: 
Printing Press Lures Millions To Sacramento History Museum TikTok Account

By editor 49 minutes ago
Originally published on March 24, 2021 5:51 pm

The Sacramento History Museum has grown an audience for its ancient printing press through a modern medium: TikTok. Volunteer docent Howard Hatch and staffer Jared Jones take us through their process.