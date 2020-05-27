Prison Reform Advocate Accused Of Jail Break Plot

Charging documents say a longtime prison reform advocate accused of preparing to stage an escape at a jail that's under construction had walls built in a basement so he could learn how to break through them.

A federal complaint filed May 26 says Alexander Friedmann also faces federal weapons charges after authorities found a stockpile in crates he reportedly told a friend contained legal documents. Authorities say he cased the construction site of Nashville's downtown detention center and put guns and other weapons in hiding spots.

Friedmann is a convict-turned-crusader against private prisons and former editor of Prison Legal News until his arrest in January.