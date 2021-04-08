Related Programs: 
Publisher Of Minneapolis Black-Owned Newspaper Speaks On Coverage Of Chauvin Trial

By editor 1 hour ago
Originally published on April 8, 2021 4:21 pm

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Tracey Williams-Dillard on her newspaper's coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial. The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder has served Minnesota's Black community since 1934.