Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here Publisher Of Minneapolis Black-Owned Newspaper Speaks On Coverage Of Chauvin Trial By editor • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on April 8, 2021 4:21 pm NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Tracey Williams-Dillard on her newspaper's coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial. The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder has served Minnesota's Black community since 1934. TweetShareGoogle+Email