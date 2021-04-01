Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here Readings Of Lists and Catalogues Are Becoming Podcasts After IKEA's Success By Karen Zamora • 52 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on April 1, 2021 4:01 pm On the heels of IKEA's success with its podcast — a four-hour reading of its catalogue — scores of new non-storytelling podcasts have broken new ground reading other catalogues and lists. TweetShareGoogle+Email