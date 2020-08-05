Rep. Comer Files Bills To Cut Federal Regulations Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Comer
Kentucky Congressman James Comer, a Republican representing the first district, is putting forward legislation aimed at helping Americans recover from the coronavirus pandemic. 

Comer filed two bills as part of the House Republican package meant as a follow-up to the CARES Act. The first bill, entitled the Pandemic Recovery Enforcement Flexibility Act, would allow President Trump to suspend enforcement of regulations determined to hinder the economy’s recovery. The bill, if passed, would remain law throughout the duration of the coronavirus pandemic and for one year after. The legislation provides protection against “unreasonable enforcement actions” aimed at those recovering from the pandemic, either economically or health-wise. 

Comer’s second relief bill is the Pandemic Regulatory Cost Relief Act. The Act would prevent new regulations that increase costs for regulated agencies to take effect. The goal is to minimize compliance costs for federal agencies during the pandemic and for a period of one year after. 

Comer said both bills would help to assist in economic recovery without increases in government spending. 

“At a time when businesses are working to reopen and our economy is in need of a boost, it is critical that we remove regulatory barriers to a recovery,” Comer said. “Government spending cannot be the only solution to this crisis – especially as the national debt races past $26 trillion. Congress must put partisanship aside and act boldly to reform government regulations in a way that empowers business growth and a return to a healthy workforce.”

