Report: Memphis NBA Team Expected To Draft Murray State Star Ja Morant

The National Basketball Association team in Memphis is reportedly expected to draft Murray State University star Ja Morant with the second pick in the NBA draft next month.

ESPN reports that sources with the Memphis Grizzlies say the team plans to draft Morant as long as the NBA team in New Orleans drafts Duke University’s Zion Williamson with the first pick.

The Grizzlies received the second pick in the draft in a NBA draft lottery drawing on Tuesday. Morant, as a sophomore, led the Racers men's basketball team to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March. Morant received All-American honors and became the first basketball player in the NCAA to average at least 20 points and 10 assists in a season.