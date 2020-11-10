Report: Tennessee Death Rates Up Where Masks Never Mandated

A new report says Tennessee counties that haven't required wearing masks in public are on average seeing COVID-19 death rates double or more compared with those that have instituted mandates. 

The Vanderbilt University School of Medicine study released Tuesday focused on three groups of counties: Early adopters with mask mandates as of July 10; late adopters with mandates implemented after July 10; and those that never adopted a requirement. Researchers found the early and late adopting groups saw declining death rates within a few weeks of requirements, while the group with no requirements continued to see death rate increases. Researchers stressed that other policies and behaviors are also factors.

