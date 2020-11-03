Republican Mary Beth Imes Wins State House Representative District 5 Race

Republican Mary Beth Imes has won Kentucky’s State House Rep. District 5 race against Democrat Shannon Davis-Roberts, a seat left open after the incumbent Republican Larry Elkins decided not to run for reelection.

Imes won with 14,845 votes, with Davis-Roberts netting 6,719 votes.

“I am really excited and humbled to be in this position,” Imes said to WKMS. “After a little bit of rest, I’ll be ready to start. I’m sure there will be a lot of pre-meetings in Frankfort.”

She said her initial plans are to tackle COVID-19 and local unemployment to help families who have been affected by the previous government shutdown due to the pandemic.

“I wanna do the best I can to serve and represent Trigg County and Calloway County. I look forward to it,” she said.

Davis-Roberts in an interview with WKMS said she did the best she could and hopes to see future change in the district.

“I was honored to represent those, at this point almost 7,000 people, in my district who believe in these principles. I’m gonna take a breather and rest for a quick minute and get back going at what I was doing before I got up and decided to run for state house,” Davis-Roberts said.

Davis-Roberts added she was grateful to have a platform for progressive ideas and plans to continue working toward those ideas through organizing in her community.