Residents Of The Purchase, Pennyrile Regions Urged To Conserve Natural Gas

By Hannah Bullard 1 hour ago

A snowy view of the Benton Court Square from Benton Police Department.
Credit Stephen Sanderson / Benton Police Dept.

Residents in the Purchase and Pennyrile regions are being urged to conserve their natural gas. Due to the severity of the recent and upcoming winter storms, natural gas providers are saying  units pre-budgeted for the month are quickly depleting.

Jessica Scillian, manager of Benton Gas Systems, said the abnormal freezing temperatures in Texas are affecting pipelines supplying natural gas to providers in cities like Benton, Hopkinsville, Paducah, and Madisonville. However, Scillian assured customers they will not lose their gas, but they may face significant rate increases. 

Scillian said the current rate for Benton Gas Systems is $7.60 per 1000; she said rates could go up by as much as 10 times higher than the current price. 

Credit Screenshot / City of Benton Official Facebook Page

“The gas that we're using right now, we bought several years ago at a very good price. We are depleting very quickly. Our suppliers in Texas are on electricity reserves, therefore causing the refineries producing the heat for the pipeline to conserve as well,” Scillian said. “We don't want to go do a daily purchase of gas. Very expensive. We don't want to have to pass that on to our customers.”

Atmos Energy is a national corporation headquartered in Dallas and supplies the natural gas systems of Hopkinsville, Paducah, and Madisonville. Atmos has also asked their customers to reduce thermostats to below 70 degrees, unplug electronics not in use, and turn off lights when possible. 

Main Street in Benton, Kentucky.
Credit Stephen Sanderson / Benton Police Dept.

Scillian said she believes the electricity reserve is in Texas will end by Wednesday, Feb. 17th.

Additional tips to reduce energy use can be found at atmosenergy.com/wintersafety

