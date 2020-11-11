Resolution Seeking Required Black History, Culture Course Falls Flat

The movement seeking a required Black history and culture course at University of Tennessee at Martin (UTM) faced another setback during yesterday’s UTM Faculty Senate Executive Committee meeting. UTM Faculty Senate President Sean Walker said none of the voting members cast a motion to vote on the resolution proposed by the UTM Black History Matters Coalition

 

Walker shared a written statement following the meeting which stated the committee “decided to reaffirm the established process outlined in Chapter 5 of the Faculty Handbook for Curricular Change Request Proposals.” He said the committee “is encouraged” by reports of several proposals in the works, as well as development of a bill in the Student Government Association related to diversity, inclusion, and equity. 

 

The statement reads in part: “As Faculty Senate President, I would encourage any and all faculty members that are developing Curricular Change Request Proposals to contact me if they need any help as they move through the process. The process has been established as a way to protect the curriculum and faculty voice.”

 

The full statement issued by Dr. Sean Walker, UTM Faculty Senate President. He reported issuing the same message to UTM faculty following the meeting.
Walker also noted he’s communicated with one group of faculty members interested in identifying additional resources/support in relation to curricular changes regarding diversity and inclusion within the general education curriculum.

 

Representatives of the Black History Matters Coalition were not immediately available for comment. This story may be updated.

Tags: 
university of tennessee at martin
UTM Faculty Senate Executive Committee
Dr. Sean Walker
Black History Matters Coalition
Curricular Change Request Proposals

