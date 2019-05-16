Roll Out Of New Kentucky Driver’s Licenses To Be Wrapped Up By Summer End

The roll-out of Kentucky's new REAL-ID compliant driver's licenses will be wrapped up by the end of the summer. Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Naitore Djibenou said that's when the phased roll-out will be in all 120 counties.

That roll-out has not yet begun. It was previously scheduled to begin in April in Franklin and Woodford counties. Djibenou said the delays are due to needing more time to test Kentucky's various license credential combinations. Citizens can choose a new standard credential ID or a more expensive voluntary travel ID. The latter is required to board domestic flights and enter military bases and nuclear plants when federal enforcement begins in October 2020.

Clerks are asking people to prepare for the ID by gathering required documents, such as a birth certificate, a security card, two forms of address and a bridge document if one changed their name. Djibenou said another change is that new cards will arrive by mail.