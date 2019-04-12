Sarah Corbett: How Can Introverts Be Activists Too?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Changing The World.

About Sarah Corbett's TED Talk

Sarah Corbett describes herself as an extreme introvert — but she's also an activist. She discusses how alternate forms of activism allow people like her to participate in quietly powerful ways.

About Sarah Corbett

Sarah Corbett is the founder of Craftivist Collective, a group committed to using crafted works to reflect on the world and bring about change.

In 2008, she burned out as an activist and introvert and wanted to find an effective way of campaigning that fitted her skills, ethics, and personality. She set up the Craftivist Collective social enterprise in 2009.

"Craftivism" takes on many forms. For Corbett, this includes making something by hand to meditate on what it means to be a global citizen, making gifts for people in power as a way to build relationships, creating small provocative pieces of street art, and more.

