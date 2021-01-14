SCOTUS Upholds Restriction On Abortion Pill In Coney Barrett's 1st Reproductive Rights Decision

The Supreme Court delivered its first ruling on an abortion case since Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court in late October. The decision reinstates a federal requirement that women seeking a pill to terminate pregnancy in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy must do so in person at a hospital or clinic.

The rule had been suspended in July after the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) sued, saying it put women at undue risk during the pandemic since the drug could be easily picked up at a local pharmacy or mailed.

Julia Kaye is an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing ACOG. She joins host Peter O’Dowd to discuss the significance of the ruling.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

