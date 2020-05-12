Second Kentucky Minor Hospitalized Due To COVID-19

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday the hospitalization of a second minor due to the coronavirus.

State Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack said a sixteen-year-old and a ten-year-old are likely suffering from a pediatric-multi-system-inflammatory syndrome related to the virus. Beshear said the ten-year-old is “doing just a bit better.” The sixteen-year-old is “doing well”, but is in the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Beshear responded to recent protests at the Capitol against the social distancing policies imposed by his administration. He said he encourages those who disagree with his executive actions to express their disagreement without jeopardizing the health of others. Beshear also encouraged those protesting to refrain from displaying the Confederate flag or any racist symbol at the Capitol.

“I don’t think it’s right to be showing white supremacy signs here on the Capitol grounds,” Beshear said. “I believe in a Kentucky that includes everyone and respects everyone.”

Beshear confirmed 191 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 6,583. 379 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 215 in intensive care units.

The new cases come from Warren, Jefferson, Fayette, Logan, Kenton, Boone, Boyd, Daviess, Oldham, Calloway, Pike, Barren, Campbell, Hardin, Jessamine, Montgomery, Shelby, Allen, Anderson, Bath, Carter, Franklin, Garrard, Grayson, Hart, Livingston, Madison, McCracken, Mercer, Metcalfe, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Pulaski, Scott and Woodford counties.

Ten Kentuckians died as a result of the coronavirus Tuesday, including an 85-year-old female from Hopkins County. The total number of deaths in Kentucky now sits at 321.

