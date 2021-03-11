Senate Advances Tennessee Student Discipline Bill

The Tennessee Senate has advanced a proposal that would allow teachers to remove students from the classroom permanently despite concerns that the bill could unfairly punish some vulnerable students.

Supporters argued Thursday that the proposal is needed to assist teachers who are unable to do their job when faced with a disruptive, aggressive or violent student.

 

The GOP-dominant Senate approved the bill on a 25-8 vote, with just two Republicans joining the chamber's six-member Democratic caucus in opposition.

 

The House needs another vote on it before it can go before Gov. Bill Lee.


 

