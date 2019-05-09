Senate Leader Won't Call For TN House Speaker's Resignation

By 34 minutes ago

Sen. Randy McNally
Credit Adam Kleinheider via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Tennessee's top state Senate leader says he won't ask for embattled House Speaker Glen Casada to resign from his leadership position amid mounting scandals surrounding Casada's office.

Republican Senate Speaker Randy McNally told reporters Thursday that it was "displeasing" to read about recently released text messages involving Casada and a former top aide make lewd remarks about women. However, McNally says it's up to GOP-dominant House members to decide if Casada should remain their leader.

McNally also appeared to chide Casada's description of the text messages as "locker room talk," saying the General Assembly has taken steps to ensure respect for all people.

Casada has pushed back against calls to resign the speakership in recent days. Instead, he has released a plan he says will regain trust.

Tags: 
Randy McNally
Glen Casada

Related Content

Tennessee Speaker Faces Calls To Resign From Leadership Post

By 23 hours ago
Official Headshot, Public Domain

A handful of Republican lawmakers are joining calls for House Speaker Glen Casada to resign from his top legislative leadership position.

Tennessee Speaker's Top Aide Admits Using Cocaine At Work

By May 6, 2019
Lukasz Stefanski / 123rf Stock Photo

A top aide for Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada has admitted using cocaine in a legislative office building.