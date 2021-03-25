Severe Thunderstorm, Tornado Threat This Afternoon And Evening

Lead forecasters at the National Weather Service of Paducah said western Kentucky should expect severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and the potential for isolated tornadoes Thursday afternoon and evening.

Mike York with the National Weather Service in a virtual call Thursday said the peak intensity of the severe weather should be between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. with wind gusts of up to 45 mph into the night.

“If severe weather is imminent, go to a place of safety. Mobile homes are vulnerable even in straight-line winds, so it’s probably best not to be there if you’re anticipating severe weather,” York said.

York also said it’s best to stay away from large windows in the midst of severe weather. He recommended those interested in more severe weather tips and precautions see the safety and preparedness series the weather station recently promoted.

Western Kentucky has an “enhanced” risk of severe weather, while southern parts of the region into Tennessee has a “moderate” risk of severe weather, the second highest risk classification by the National Weather Service. Parts of southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois face a lesser risk.

Kentucky Division of Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said in a statement Thursday that Kentuckians should stay tuned to their local weather forecast ahead of the severe weather.

“Given the National Weather Service advance warnings, this will be a very dangerous system capable of no-notice sporadic tornado activity throughout the evening and early morning hours across the state,” said Dossett. “Now is the time to ensure that your family, neighbors and work colleagues have reviewed their safety plan for shelter or evacuation to a safe place in the event of severe weather.”

See more local weather updates at the National Weather Service of Paducah’s website.