Sheriff: Kentucky Teen Charged With Killing Grandparents

Authorities say a Kentucky teen has been charged with murder in the deaths of his grandparents. The Warren County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies conducting a welfare check Tuesday night at a home found two people dead.

Authorities didn't immediately release their names or how they were killed. An investigation found that the couple's grandson was missing along with a truck. The sheriff's statement said deputies later found 19-year-old Joshua Wright with the truck and arrested him on charges of murder and robbery.

Online jail records don't show whether he has an attorney.