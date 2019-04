Paducah Public Schools has named Shonda Hollowell-Burrus Dean of Students for Paducah Tilghman High School.

Hollowell-Burrus is a PTHS graduate and has worked at Vista Murrieta High School in California since 2003. In 2018, she was named California Educator of the Year.

She will begin her work with PTHS on July 1. Hollowell-Burris replaces Allison Stieg, who was named last month principal of PTHS.