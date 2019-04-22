Shots Fired Calls Up In Hopkinsville Compared To Previous Years

Hopkinsville Police Department received more shots fired calls in 2019 thus far than in the entirety of recent years past.

The department received 38 shots fired calls last year, while 44 have been reported in the first quarter of 2019. Police Chief Clayton Sumner shared a quarterly report with the Hopkinsville City Council Committee this month. Almost thirty violent crimes were reported from January to April. Sumner attributes the crime to “feuds.”

“There’s some things going on, feuds if you will, back and forth which is why we’ve had the number of shots fired incidents we’ve had in the last month,” Sumner said. “So, hopefully, when we get to the bottom of that, that’ll slow down a lot.”

Sumner said a predictive policing model using historical data helps police concentrate their efforts in high crime areas. The FBI defines violent crime as murder and non‐negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault.