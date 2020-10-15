Single-Day COVID-19 Deaths In Illinois At Highest Level In Months

By 3 hours ago
  • People wear face masks as they leave a store in Vernon Hills, Ill., last week. State health officials say the number of coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths in the state are hitting worrisome new highs.
    People wear face masks as they leave a store in Vernon Hills, Ill., last week. State health officials say the number of coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths in the state are hitting worrisome new highs.
    Nam Y. Huh / AP
Originally published on October 15, 2020 5:00 pm

Health officials in Illinois on Thursday announced the largest number of COVID-19 deaths for a single day since June.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 53 new deaths, the largest daily increase since 64 people were reported as having died from the virus on June 24.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Thursday's infections topped a previous high in May. On Sept. 4, more than 5,000 cases were reported, but they were mostly attributed to a "backlog in processing test results," the newspaper said.

On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that the state's coronavirus data was trending in a "concerning direction." He and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike urged residents to rethink how they might celebrate the upcoming holidays in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

"COVID-19 has changed the way we work, live, and play, and will now change how we plan to celebrate the holidays," Ezike said in a statement. "While the safest way to celebrate is with members of your household and connecting with others virtually, we know, for many, the holidays are all about family and friends, so we want to provide some tips on how to celebrate safer."

The state department of health also said Wednesday that it was changing the way it reports its SARS CoV-2 data.

For east-central Illinois, it had previously stripped out results from Champaign County to account for a wide-scale testing program at the University of Illinois. Now, the officials said, they will remove the data only from the university, not for the entire country where it is located.

The department also said that beginning Thursday, it will include the results of antigen tests in its daily count of coronavirus screenings.

"Previously, due to the limited number of antigen tests and limited information about antigen test accuracy, antigen tests were not included in the total number (which comprised less than 1% of total tests performed)," the IDPH said in a statement on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Illinois Department of Public Health
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike
coronavirus
Champaign County
Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Related Content

Sharp Rise In Drug Overdose Deaths Seen During 1st Few Months Of Pandemic

By Brian Mann Oct 14, 2020

Drug overdose deaths rose in the first three months of this year, according to preliminary numbers released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data, showing a roughly 10% increase in fatalities, offer a first official snapshot of the pandemic's impact on Americans suffering addiction.

If this trend continues, the CDC estimates the U.S. will suffer more than 75,500 drug-related deaths in 2020, setting a bleak record for a second year in a row.

Beshear Confirms New Single Day High: 1,346 COVID-19 Cases

By Oct 14, 2020
Screenshot from Governor Andy Beshear's Facebook Live

Governor Andy Beshear today announced the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day. Beshear confirmed 1,346 new cases and seven deaths.

Governor Bill Lee Quarantines After Security Gets COVID-19

By WPLN Staff Oct 14, 2020
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán / WPLN News (File)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is working from home after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office announced the news in a statement this afternoon. It says Lee tested negative and will quarantine until further notice.