Some Latinx Communities In The Midwest Struggle To Follow Coronavirus Safety Measures By Sebastián Martínez Valdivia • 1 hour ago Originally published on July 31, 2020 5:57 pm Latinx communities have been disproportionately hit by the coronavirus. But helping recent immigrants understand how to protect themselves is complicated, especially in rural areas.