Some Tennessee Counties Opening Vaccinations To People 55+ and ‘Critical Infrastructure’ Workers

By 36 minutes ago

A vaccination is performed at the Health, Welness and Recreation Cente at MTSU in Murfreesboro.
Credit J. Intintoli / MTSU

COVID-19 vaccinations are opening today to more Tennesseans, mostly in rural West Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s website, 20 of the state’s 95 counties are expanding eligibility to people 55 and older (PDF list). And though they’re not listed on the state’s site, Montgomery and Hamilton Counties have announced they will do the same.

Also getting access are people in phases 2a and 2b, which includes “critical infrastructure workers.” That means public transportation workers, people in commercial agriculture or food production, and those who work in telecommunications or public infrastructure.

A fuller list of who qualifies in phase 2 is available at COVID19.tn.gov. Of note, the expanded eligibilities are not yet appearing on the state’s interactive map.

To begin the process of determining eligibility and finding an appointment, click here.

This is a developing story.

Tags: 
covid vaccine
tennessee covid

Related Content

1 Shot Or 2 Shots? 'The Vaccine That's Available To You — Get That'

By Mar 5, 2021

As the newest coronavirus vaccine makes its debut, the American public has a new set of deliberations before walking into their vaccine clinic — go with the new arrival or stick with the two vaccines that have already gone into the arms of more than 50 million Americans?

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a few distinct advantages: only one shot is required and it can hold up in a refrigerator for several months.