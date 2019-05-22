Something From Nothing: The History of Historian Richard Parker

Richard Parker is this week’s guest on Something from Nothing. His love of history led to publishing a book about the Wild World of the Jackson Purchase. Richard describes how he got to be so interested in past events of our region and the circumstances that led to him publishing a book about it.
This week on Something from Nothing is tobacco pipe maker Scott Thile. Hear how this pipe artisan has gone from enjoying a pipe smoke to being a distinguished maker. Scott also shares how family has made an impact on his pipe crafting journey.
Paducah native and Lexington, Kentucky resident Kate Hadfield-Antonneti has created a dance company called Movement Continuum. Hear how she has blended The White Stripes, children’s stories, and dance to create her own style of art.