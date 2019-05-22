Related Program: 
Something From Nothing

Something From Nothing: The History of Historian Richard Parker

By Justin Lewis 47 minutes ago

Richard Parker

  Richard Parker is this week’s guest on Something from Nothing. His love of history led to publishing a book about the Wild World of the Jackson Purchase. Richard describes how he got to be so interested in past events of our region and the circumstances that led to him publishing a book about it.

