Sounds Good Celebrates Halloween with Two Spooky Specials

In the spirit(s) of Halloween, Sounds Good presents two spooky-themed specials from American Public Media this Friday, October 30th. The midday music and conversation hour will be filled with bone-chilling film scores and eerie short stories by Poe, Kafka, and Christie.

Friday, October 30th, at 11 a.m.

Selected Shorts: Haunting for Halloween

Guest host Kate Burton presents some unusual chillers perfect for Halloween. Edgar Allan Poe is haunted by a childhood memory in Russell Banks' "The Caul," performed by Richard Masur. Poe's eerie "The Raven" is performed by Rene Auberjonois, Fionnula Flanagan, Isaiah Sheffer, and Harris Yulin. A dying emperor tries to communicate in "An Imperial Message," by Franz Kafka, performed by Kaneza Schaal. And Agatha Christie tells a ghost story in "The Lamp," performed by Rita Wolf.

Selected Shorts is one of public media's longest-running cultural shows, offering short fiction in performance by distinguished actors from stage, screen, television, and audio.

Friday, October 30th, at 12 noon

Hollywood Halloween

Hollywood Halloween is a scary collection of the best (and darkest) classical film scores, ranging from "Night on Bald Mountain" to the horror classic, "Bride of Frankenstein," and its comic cousin, "Young Frankenstein." Join Lynne Warfel, host of APM's Saturday Cinema and Flicks in Five, for a musical ride through popular film scores just right for Halloween.

Listen to Sounds Good's special Halloween presentation on-air, online, or through your smart speaker -- just ask it to "play WKMS."