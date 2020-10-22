Related Program: 
Sounds Good

Sounds Good Presents "Vote Worthy" Ahead of 2020 Election

By & 4 hours ago
    WKMS will present "Vote Worthy" Tuesday, October 27th, from 12 noon to 1 p.m.
    Kentucky Humanities / kyhumanities.org

The Kentucky Humanities and WKMS present "Vote Worthy," a new podcast and radio broadcast meant to inform and enlighten Kentucky voters on this historic election during a pandemic. Sounds Good offers a special presentation of Vote Worthy Tuesday, October 27th. 

From the Kentucky Humanities website:

"Vote Worthy helps to inform voters about the issues and challenges surrounding the 2020 General Election. Vote Worthy is produced by Kentucky Humanities in partnership with WEKU and distributed to Kentucky's major public radio stations with support from the Federation of State Humanities Councils and a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Distinguished Election and Voting Scholar and Professor of Law at the University of Kentucky, Joshua A. Douglas, will discuss numerous election-related topics with different guests from across the state. Tom Martin, producer and host of Eastern Standard on WEKU, will serves the moderator. 

Guests joining Josh on Vote Worthy include Margie Charasika, president of the Louisville League of Women Voters; Brian Clardy, Associate Professor of History at Murray State University; and Scott Lasley, Professor and Head of the Political Science Department at Western Kentucky University."

WKMS' special presentation of Vote Worthy will include all three episodes of the podcast and airs Tuesday, October 27th, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. You can listen online, on-air, or through your smart speaker. Just ask your smart speaker to "play WKMS." For more information on Kentucky Humanities and the Vote Worthy podcast, visit their website.  

