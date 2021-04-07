Soup For The Soul Seeking Community Votes For Monetary Award

A $5,000 gift to a Murray nonprofit feeding ministry could be doubled to $10,000 due to a social media campaign designed to garner votes from community members.

The Soup for the Soul food pantry and soup kitchen received the original gift from Peel and Holland Insurance through a partnership with Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance’s “Make More Happen” awards. Peel and Holland’s strong connections with Soup for the Soul led them to seek out the funding, according to the contest webpage. Multiple staff members of the insurance agency serve on Soup for the Soul’s board of directors or volunteer with the organization.

The soup kitchen is planning to use the $10,000 award to support programming that was limited by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. A $10,000 sum would allow Soup for the Soul to provide 2,300 meals to food-insecure families in the Calloway County community.

“With so many more people experiencing food insecurity, our community needs our help, and we are honored that Peel & Holland Insurance has the opportunity to support Soup for the Soul and the services they provide to Calloway County,” said Peel & Holland Insurance agent Kenny Roth. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide Soup for the Soul with much needed funds to continue their impactful work.”

Each vote is counted through shares on social media. Soup for the Soul needs 500 shares on social media to secure the full funding allocation. Program Director Olivia Robison told WKMS they’ve already received more than 200 shares. All votes must be received by Tuesday, April 13. Find more information, including how to vote, here.