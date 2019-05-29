Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here Special Counsel Robert Mueller Steps Down Following Completion Of Russia Probe By Philip Ewing • 54 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Special counsel Robert Mueller announced he is leaving office and spoke about his decision not to charge the president with wrongdoing. He didn't talk about other open investigations that came from the Russia probe. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.