Statewide Outdoor Expo Moving To Paducah

A statewide outdoor and hunting expo is coming to Paducah in 2020. The Kentucky Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo will take place at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center in January of next year.

According to a release from Bonnier Events, the expo will feature new products and learning experiences for hunting, fishing and outdoor enthusiasts.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with industry executives as well as attend information sessions and educational seminars.

Information on ticketing, seminars and demonstrations will be available in the coming months.