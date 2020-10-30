Steel Processor Announces Plans To Open Kentucky Plant

Kentucky officials say a steel processor is expected to create 110 full-time jobs in coming years at a tube manufacturing plant it plans to open in south-central Kentucky.

The $70 million project in Bowling Green was announced Thursday by Nova Steel USA. Gov. Andy Beshear's office says company executives bought a building in the Kentucky Transpark for the plant. It will be Nova Steel's first Kentucky location.

The project includes an initial investment of more than $20 million, creating 50 jobs. That portion is expected to open next summer. Two additional expansions are planned within three to five years.