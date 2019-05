Stewart County Director of Schools Leta Joiner was arrested Tuesday night for driving under the influence and failure to exercise due care.

According to the arrest records, Joiner was booked into Stewart County jail at 7:30 p.m. and was released around 9:40 p.m. Her court date is scheduled for May 28. Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the case.

Joiner is the sister of Stewart County sheriff Frankie Gray. The Stewart County School System said they can not yet comment at this time.