Stieg Named Next Paducah Tilghman High School Principal

Paducah Tilghman High School will soon have a new principal. The PTHS School-Based Decision Making Council on Monday named Allison Stieg to the position.

Stieg has a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, a master’s degree in Education and a Rank 1 Certification in Administration from Murray State University.

She has worked as an educator for 27 years and most recently served as PTHS Dean of Students. She previously taught mathematics and was the varsity girls basketball coach. Before coming to PTHS, she taught and coached at Ballard Memorial High School and Heath High School.

Stieg said in a release that good working relationships with students will be the priority in her work as principal.

Current principal Art Davis is retiring.