Study Puts Kentuckians Fourth In The Nation For Stress

The finance website WalletHub ranks Kentucky as the fourth most stressed state in America.

WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzales says the report focuses on 40 indicators of stress.

Gonzales says Kentucky ranked low in the number of hours of sleep nightly, but high in the percentage of citizens in fair or poor health.

“A lot of that goes back to things like obesity, eating habits that then lead to things like heart disease, high cholesterol, diabetes, that then leads to medical emergencies, which are the leading cause of personal bankruptcy in the state,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales says just understanding the underlying issues can help reduce stress.

Only Mississippi ranked lower in the percentage of adults in fair to poor health. The WalletHub findings put West Virginia in the third spot in the health category.

