Sunday Puzzle: Categories Of Categories

On-air challenge: I'm going to name two things that are in the same category. And that category is itself part of another category, which I'll also name. You tell me the category in the middle.



Example: Volkswagen, Chrysler/Rock groups -->(The) Cars

1. Robin, Finch/Hitchcock movies

2. Seven, 100/Books of the Bible

3. Hip hip hooray!, Go team!/Sitcoms

4. Merlin, Harry Potter/N.B.A. teams

5. Mary, Elizabeth/Boroughs of New York City

6. Amazon, Nile/Female comedians

7. Roasted, Salted/Comic strips

8. Potatoes, Rice/Chain stores

9. Proofreader, Auditor/Board games

Last week's challenge: Name a Cabinet department — as in "Department of ___." Rearrange the letters of what goes in the blank to get the brand name of a product you might find at a drug store or supermarket. What is it?

Challenge answers: Labor --> Oral-B or Defense --> Senefed or State --> Tate's

Winner: Bill Tighe of Redondo Beach, Calif.

This week's challenge: Think of a well-known European city in seven letters. If you remove the third letter, you'll get a two-word phrase describing what you must do to win a race. If instead you remove the fourth letter, you'll get a two-word phrase describing what you can't do to win a race. What's the city?

