Tenn. Democratic Chair Apologizes For Calling State Racist

Credit Lukasz Stefanski / 123rf Stock Photo

Tennessee Democratic Party Chairwoman Mary Mancini has apologized for calling the state racist recently while promoting less conventional candidates.

The Tennessean reports Mancini said she used the wrong words during a recent tour of local county Democratic parties.

Mancini's comment came while she was saying the state party should continue to promote minority, millennial and LGBTQ candidates.

In a statement to the USA Today Network-Tennessee, Mancini said "In the heat and the frustration of seeing and hearing the constant drumbeat of bigotry, misogyny and homophobia coming from the Republicans at the state legislature, I used a poor choice of words and vented my frustration and I apologize."

Mancini said her words didn't represent how she or other members of the state Democratic Party view Tennessee residents.

