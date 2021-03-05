Tennessee Attempts To Rein In Waste Without Slowing COVID Vaccinations

By 2 hours ago

Beth Ann Wilmore is the nursing director at a community health center in Franklin. She says she has lost sleep worrying about the temperature in the freezer where the COVID vaccines are stored.
Credit Blake Farmer / WPLN News

As the speed of COVID vaccinations picks up, so do the reports of doses going to waste. And it’s more than just a handful at the end of the day because of a few appointment cancellations. But health officials are trying to rein in waste without slowing down vaccinations.

The incidents range from 335 discarded doses in Lee County, North Carolina that were damaged in shipping to Tennessee, where nearly 5,000 doses went to waste in the month of February, prompting additional federal oversight.

“I definitely have been losing some sleep over this, for sure,” says Beth Ann Wilmore, the nursing director at Mercy Community Healthcare in Franklin, Tennessee. She manages the COVID vaccine inventory at the nonprofit clinic, which started receiving shipments a month ago.

Clinics like Mercy are accustomed to handling vaccines, but none so precious that have such special refrigeration needs.

“I was definitely waking up in the middle of the night wondering how the temperatures were doing, and thinking, ‘Ok, I hope it’s good, and it’s not giving me a flag or anything.’”

Many community health centers are receiving the Moderna vials, which are easier to handle than Pfizer but still tricky. The vials last 30 days after they’re out of the deep freeze, unlike five for Pfizer. But once the seal on the vial is broken, there’s just six hours to use the shots.

So far, no waste at Mercy. But Wilmore knows the horror stories from around the state.

In neighboring Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the local school district received a thousand doses for a teacher vaccination event the last weekend of February. But they were put in an unapproved freezer. The temperature sensor on the shipment flashed an error code. And out of caution, they were advised to throw them all away.

“It hurts my heart,” says Dr. Lisa Piercey, the health commissioner in Tennessee, which has disclosed one of the country’s biggest spikes in reported spoilage.

She says the losses are painful because the shots are “priceless” in the midst of this deadly pandemic. But it’s one of the risks in having so many places to get the vaccine.

As a way to increase access and equity, there are now more than 700 vaccination sites across Tennessee with more planned to open as vaccine shipments grow in the coming weeks.

“It definitely raises the level of concern when you have more partners — particularly partners that are not under your direct control,” she says.

Even Tennessee’s large, urban health departments — which operate independently of the state health department — are running into trouble.

In Knoxville, a thousand doses were thrown out, apparently confused for a related shipment of dry ice. In Memphis, the county health director has resigned after being slow to disclose nearly 2,500 doses being allowed to expire over several occasions — related to winter weather as well as poor management in the county’s pharmacy.

The state has called in staff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor vaccine distribution in Shelby County and stepped up audits for all local health departments in the state.

There are so many opportunities for doses to go bad. In West Palm Beach, Florida, the power on a mobile refrigerator was turned off. In Connecticut, a fridge door didn’t close properly, though the doses were salvaged in time in consultation with Moderna.

Health officials have gone to great lengths to keep from wasting doses, like an impromptu mass vaccination event in Nashville’s homeless shelters after winter storms cancelled hundreds of appointments.

Dr. Kelly Moore, deputy director of the Immunization Action Coalition and former pandemic planner for the state of Tennessee, says a little spoilage is expected. It’s still well less than 1% of doses, even in states like Tennessee and Florida that have disclosed big losses.

“I would be more worried if I saw reports of zero doses wasted,” Moore says, because then her concern would be transparency.

“You want to see some waste because that means people are paying attention and that real world accidents happen and that they’re being responded to properly,” she says. “You just don’t want to see negligence.”

There’s hope that mishaps will be easier to avoid with the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Aside from being a single dose, it can last in a normal refrigerator for months.

Tags: 
COVID-19
vaccine
Lee County
North Carolina
tennessee
Beth Ann Wilmore
Mercy Community Healthcare
Franklin
Pfizer
Moderna
Murfreesboro
Dr. Lisa Piercey
Knoxville
Memphis
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
CDC
shelby county
West Palm Beach
florida
Connecticut
nashville
homeless shelters
Dr. Kelly Moore
Immunization Action Coalition
Johnson & Johnson

Related Content

CDC Counts Nearly 1,400 More Kentucky COVID-19 Deaths Than State

By 3 hours ago
WFPL News

Kentucky has underreported the true toll of the pandemic by at least 1,389 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

‘A Whole Other Reality’: Inside The First Confirmed Case Of COVID-19 In Kentucky

By 3 hours ago
WFPL News

Julia Donohue chalked it up to stress. She had a lot of special order cakes to bake from home, in addition to her job in the bakery at Walmart. 

Senate Democrats Agree To Extend Unemployment Benefits Through September

By 3 hours ago

Senate Democrats are updating President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package to extend the current $300 weekly federal unemployment benefits through the end of September, adding an extra month of coverage for those who have lost jobs during the pandemic.