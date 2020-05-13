Tennessee Election Officials Will Not Open Mail-In Ballot Option To All Voters

By 17 minutes ago

Credit Dwight Burdette / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Tennessee election officials say the fear of contracting the coronavirus due to illness in the state doesn’t meet the criteria to vote by mail.

Elections Coordinator Mark Goins on May 12 said the determination was made in consultation with the attorney general's office.

 

Officials are advising their local counterparts to prepare as though all 1.4 million registered voters who are at least 60 will vote by mail in the August primary election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

The guidance comes in Tennessee’s COVID-19 election contingency plan, which was prepared by the state Division of Elections.

 

Two lawsuits seek to allow voting by mail for all Tennessee voters.

Tags: 
2020 Tennessee Primary
elections
Mark Goins
registered voters
coronavirus

Related Content

Absentee Ballots Now Available For Tennessee Residents

By May 11, 2020
Screenshot / Tennessee Secretary of State Official Website

Eligible Tennesseans may now request an absentee ballot to vote by mail in the Aug. 6 election.

Coronavirus May Reshape Who Votes And How In The 2020 Election

By Apr 10, 2020

Who does and doesn't get to vote in November could rest on how states, political parties and the federal government respond to the coronavirus threat to U.S. elections.

Tennessee County Leads US In Virus Cases Per Capita

By 21 hours ago
publicdomainpictures.net

Tennessee's Trousdale County has the highest per capita coronavirus infection rate in the U.S. and Bledsoe County has the fifth. 