Tennessee Extends Free Pandemic Childcare For Essential Workers

By 10 minutes ago

Credit P Flannagan / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Tennessee officials are extending free pandemic child care for essential workers until mid-August, while allowing more categories of workers qualify for the program.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services says the expansion covers essential workers in the financial, religious, utility and hotel industries, among others.

 

The offer involves payment assistance and a network of temporary care locations. The department will arrange payments for care with licensed programs once workers are approved for the initiative.

 

Eligible workers may apply online.

 

Essential workers with school-aged children can also register at the temporary and emergency child care locations set up by the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee.

