Tennessee Health Agency Names New Assistant Commissioner

The Tennessee Department of Health has announced that Tobi Adeyeye Amosun has been named assistant commissioner of the agency's Division of Family Health and Wellness.

According to a Wednesday news release, Amosun will lead the department's efforts in maternal and child health, chronic disease prevention, health promotion and supplemental nutrition.

Amosun will oversee adolescent pregnancy prevention, breastfeeding support, health screenings, early childhood programs, violence and injury prevention, and the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program.

Amosun was previously the medical director for Academy's Children Clinic serving Medicaid patients in Tennessee, a position she held since 2014.