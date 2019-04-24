Tennessee House OKs Sports Betting Bill, Clearing Key Hurdle

By 36 minutes ago

Credit Wasin Pummarin / 123rf Stock Photo

A Tennessee bill to allow sports betting has passed the House, a key hurdle in a state that has been historically hesitant to expand gambling.

The House cleared legislation Wednesday to allow and regulate statewide mobile and interactive sports gambling, without brick-and-mortar betting locations. It still requires Senate votes.

Proponents said sports betting is already happening illegally, and the bill would create order, regulation and revenue. Several Republican opponents argued the bill would fuel addiction.

Previously asked about it, Republican Gov. Bill Lee has said he opposes expanded gambling, but his administration sometimes works to align legislation more with his views.

Montana, Iowa and Indiana are nearing decisions on sports betting. They would join six others that made the change last year after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed it nationwide.

Tags: 
sports betting
Tennessee House
Gov. Bill Lee

Related Content

Tennessee Senate Panel Recommends Against Sports Wager Bill

By Mar 27, 2019
Baishampayan Ghose, Creative Commons

A Tennessee Senate panel has voted to recommend against passing a bill to legalize sports betting in the state.

Illinois Governor Looks To Legal Sports Betting For Revenue

By Mar 3, 2019
Sergey Kuzmin / 123rf Stock Photo

Gov. J.B. Pritzker hopes the burgeoning sports-gambling industry will help solve Illinois' budget troubles, but state lawmakers must first legalize expanded wagering.

Sports Betting Bill Advances In Kentucky Legislature

By Feb 20, 2019
Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons

Kentucky took the first step to legalizing sports betting on Wednesday as a legislative committee strongly endorsed a bill that one estimate says would bring in at least $20 million a year in new taxes.