Tennessee Lawmakers Convene For Special Session

By 1 hour ago

Credit Tennessee State Museum

Tennessee lawmakers are heading back to the Capitol to address legislation that would provide health care providers, schools and businesses broad protections against coronavirus lawsuits.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee announced last week he would call for a special session to address not only COVID-19 liability but also “telehealth services and laws governing the Capitol grounds.” The GOP-dominated Statehouse failed to advance the proposal earlier this year when negotiations among lawmakers broke down in the hectic waning hours of legislative work.

Lawmakers will begin the special session on Monday.

Tags: 
Gov. Bill Lee
tennessee general assembly

Related Content

The Tennessee General Assembly Is Meeting This Week In Special Session. Here’s What To Expect.

By SERGIO MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN 3 hours ago
Gstewart89 / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

This week the Tennessee General Assembly will start a special session, and it’s expected to last at least three days.

In Transparency Reversal, Gov. Lee Says Tennessee Will Report Coronavirus Outbreaks In Schools

By Aug 5, 2020
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán / WPLN

Not only will Tennessee now track the cases of COVID-19 in schools across the state, but it is expected to make the information public.