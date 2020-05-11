Tennessee National Guard Announces Tuesday Hospital Flyovers

By 39 minutes ago

Credit Julie Shea / U.S. National Guard

The Tennessee National Guard is planning a statewide flyover to salute medical professionals and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 12 the aircraft will fly over dozens of hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the state. The flyover is part of normal flight crew training and maintaining pilot proficiency.

The event coincides with the end of National Nurses Week.

More than 960 airmen and soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard have volunteered in response to the pandemic.

Tags: 
Tennessee National Guard
coronavirus
flyover
hospitals
healthcare facilities
National Nurses Week

Related Content

Trump Says More Testing Makes U.S. 'Look Bad,' But Its Availability Remains A Concern

By 1 hour ago

The coronavirus has in recent days edged closer to President Trump. At least two White House aides who've been in proximity to the president and the vice president have tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 Has Created A Legal Aid Crisis. FEMA's Usual Response Is Missing

By 4 hours ago

Unprecedented job losses and furloughs have pushed millions of Americans to the brink of eviction during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the White House have failed to fund a legal assistance program that is routinely available to disaster survivors.

Wuhan Reports New COVID-19 Cases — The City's 1st In More Than A Month

By 1 hour ago

Wuhan is reporting a small new cluster of COVID-19 cases, more than a month after lockdown restrictions were eased in the city that was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Wuhan now has at least six new COVID-19 cases, the first to be confirmed in Hubei province in at least 35 days.

"An 89-year-old Wuhan man tested positive for COVID-19 this week," NPR's Emily Feng reports from Beijing, adding that the man's wife and several other people who lived in the same residential community also tested positive — although they had displayed no clinical symptoms of the disease.