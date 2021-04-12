Tennessee Offering Free Online Courses Amid Pandemic

Tennessee labor officials are continuing to offer free online courses to help people without work during the COVID-19 pandemic advance their skills.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says the Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative will run through the end of 2021. Coursera partners with 200 leading university and industry educators to offer courses across business, technology and data science. They help prepare people with no degree or tech background for entry-level work in fields that include IT support, project management, UX design and data analytics. Tennesseans interested in the program can sign up through the agency's website.